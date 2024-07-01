Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 178,531 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 15.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 11.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $80,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,653. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

