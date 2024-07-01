Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.12% of Skyline Champion worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 24.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $216,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 101.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,728 shares during the last quarter.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.75. 1,137,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

