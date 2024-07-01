Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.3 %

HI traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

