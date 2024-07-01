Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.53. 1,461,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,945. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.98 and its 200 day moving average is $214.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $279.57.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

