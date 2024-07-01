Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,753,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

