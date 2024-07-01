Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 146,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

QCOM stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.06. 839,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302,804. The firm has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

