Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 0.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.50. 2,199,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,341. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

