Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $751,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 213,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

