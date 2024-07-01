Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 11,519 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.93% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ARC stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,052. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

