Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 877 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 233.8% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,837. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

