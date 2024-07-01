Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,201,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $317.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,533. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $278.63 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

