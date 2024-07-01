Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 114,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VVR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 158,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

