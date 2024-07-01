Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 49,916 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,916 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $60.32. 192,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,002. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

