Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.66. 183,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

