Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 7,844 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 266,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,531,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,431. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

