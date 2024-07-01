Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.19% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $37.06. 47,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,292. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

