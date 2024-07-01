Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 3.6%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.34 and last traded at $122.97. Approximately 420,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,178,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $56,118,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 19.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

