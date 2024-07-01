Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

