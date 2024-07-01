Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $454.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $424.00 to $454.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.00.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $420.08. The stock had a trading volume of 184,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,436. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $428.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody's will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

