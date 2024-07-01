Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives $21.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

MSDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 7.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $47,035,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.