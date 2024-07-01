MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,206 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

