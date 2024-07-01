MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $449.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

