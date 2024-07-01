MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,827 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.