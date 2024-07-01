MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $501.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

