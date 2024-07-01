MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 702,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 508,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2397 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

