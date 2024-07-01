MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF accounts for 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 308.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 216.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $97.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

