MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,396,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV opened at $69.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

