MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $84.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

