MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 302,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,086,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.