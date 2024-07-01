MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 185,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $115.18 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

