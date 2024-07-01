MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,153,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 904,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after purchasing an additional 642,064 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after purchasing an additional 968,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 833,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTM opened at $38.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

