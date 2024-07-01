MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after acquiring an additional 917,284 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,474.5% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 363,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 340,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,546.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 207,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 155,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

