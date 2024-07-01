MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

