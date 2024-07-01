MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.94 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

