MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,608,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,798.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 392,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

