MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $119.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

