MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,268 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,695,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.