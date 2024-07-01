MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,115 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro comprises 2.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 189,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 134,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM opened at $23.23 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

