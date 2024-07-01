MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VGK opened at $67.43 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

