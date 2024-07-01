MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.