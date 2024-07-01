MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 84,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 890,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

