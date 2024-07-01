Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.20. 108,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,583. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $391.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

