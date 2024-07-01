National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$107.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The company has a market cap of C$100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. Insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $23,468,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

