National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.60

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 44434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

National Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 100,765 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

