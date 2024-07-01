National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Shares of NGG opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
