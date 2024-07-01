Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $21.80

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $20.76. Nayax shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 7,720 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $700.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 0.04.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nayax by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

