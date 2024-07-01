Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.89. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 1,625,615 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 41,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

