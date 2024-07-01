Nokia Oyj Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 11,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,868 call options.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175,751 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,591,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. 7,975,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,213,818. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

