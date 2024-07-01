Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,789 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

