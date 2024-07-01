Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.12. 214,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

